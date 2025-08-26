West Ham United have struck a deal to sign a new midfielder for £17m, according to reports.

It has been a nightmare start to the Premier League season for the Hammers, who have lost both of their games so far. Sunderland beat them 3-0 on the opening weekend, before a 5-1 drubbing by Chelsea last Friday (August 22).

Graham Potter’s side now sit bottom of the league, and are in desperate reinforcements in the middle of the park.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Hammers have reached an agreement to sign Soungoutou Magassa from AS Monaco for around £17m.

Magassa, 21, is set to sign a six-year contract after agreeing terms with the London club. The French youth international made 21 Ligue 1 appearances last season, helping Monaco qualify for the Champions League.

Known for his physical presence in midfield, he could bring much-needed steel to West Ham’s struggling spine.

This move comes after Edson Alvarez’s exit last week, leaving Potter’s midfield thin. Against Chelsea last week, the Hammers boss relied on James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek before turning to youngster Freddie Potts off the bench in a 5-1 defeat.

Magassa would be West Ham’s seventh signing of the summer, if they can get the deal over the line.