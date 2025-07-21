Kyle Walker-Peters: Ex-Tottenham and Southampton Premier League stalwart joins West Ham

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
West Hamplaceholder image
West Ham | Getty Images
Kyle Walker-Peters has joined West Ham on a three-year contract after leaving Southampton last month.

Walker-Peters was a free agent after his departure from St Mary’s and the full-back, capped twice by England in back-to-back internationals in March 2022, had been linked with a move to Besiktas.

However, rather than moving to the Turkish giants, Walker-Peters has opted to remain in the Premier League, where he has made almost 150 career appearances, and link up with Graham Potter’s side.

“It feels like it has been a long-time coming – I’ve been linked with a move to the club in the past – and I’m just happy to be here now,” the 28-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision. I’ve always liked his style as a coach, and I think it will suit me well. I’d like to think I’m going to be a good fit for West Ham United.”

Walker-Peters started his career at Spurs, but only made 12 league appearances before a loan and then permanent move to Southampton in 2020.

