Kyle Walker-Peters: Ex-Tottenham and Southampton Premier League stalwart joins West Ham
Walker-Peters was a free agent after his departure from St Mary’s and the full-back, capped twice by England in back-to-back internationals in March 2022, had been linked with a move to Besiktas.
However, rather than moving to the Turkish giants, Walker-Peters has opted to remain in the Premier League, where he has made almost 150 career appearances, and link up with Graham Potter’s side.
“It feels like it has been a long-time coming – I’ve been linked with a move to the club in the past – and I’m just happy to be here now,” the 28-year-old told the club’s official website.
“I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision. I’ve always liked his style as a coach, and I think it will suit me well. I’d like to think I’m going to be a good fit for West Ham United.”
Walker-Peters started his career at Spurs, but only made 12 league appearances before a loan and then permanent move to Southampton in 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.