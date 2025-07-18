West Ham set to make third signing of the summer as ex-Premier League defender joining club
Every year, teams relegated from the Premier League see an exodus of their top stars, and this summer is bound to be no different.
Liam Delap has already left Ipswich Town in favour of a move to Chelsea, and now one of Southampton’s best players is on his way out - having come to the end of his contract.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are on the verge of landing Kyle Walker-Peters as their latest summer signing.
The 28-year-old full-back has agreed to join the Hammers on a three-year deal, with Romano giving his trademark “here we go” to confirm the move. It comes shortly after the arrival of El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague, as West Ham look to strengthen both defensive flanks.
Techically, the right-back will be West Ham’s third summer signing, having completed the purchase of Jean-Claire Todibo, who spent last season on loan at the Hammers.
Walker-Peters, who spent five years at Southampton, was previously linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas. That deal collapsed, opening the door for West Ham to swoop in.
Talks moved quickly, and personal terms are now in place. The deal is expected to be finalised soon, with Walker-Peters set to sign until 2028.
It’s also the second player signed under new manager Graham Potter in just a week - finally breaking the transfer deadlock at London Stadium.
