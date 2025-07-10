Mohammed Kudus | Getty Images

Spurs and West Ham have reached a deal for a n attacking midfielder to make the move across London.

The two clubs have found common ground over the transfer of attacker Mohammed Kudus. Talks between the clubs started earlier this month and a deal for the Ghana international in the region of £55m was struck on Wednesday. West Ham had originally wanted £65m, it had been reported.

Kudus is set for a medical at Spurs today and the arrival of the 24-year-old will be a major boost for new boss Thomas Frank. Kudus had been heavily linked with Newcastle a month ago, but Spurs’ interest paid off.

During Kudus’ two seasons in England, the versatile forward has scored 19 times in 80 appearances for West Ham after he joined from Ajax in the summer of 2023.

Whilst Kudus endured an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign under multiple head coaches at West Ham, the Ghanaian has forged a strong reputation in recent years after he first made headlines with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Kudus scored four times for Ajax in the Champions League in 2022, including in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The forward, who started his career with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, will get the chance to feature again in the Champions League this season after Tottenham qualified for the tournament with their Europa League triumph in May.