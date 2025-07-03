West Ham are determined to get every penny they can from the sale of one of their top stars.

The Hammers are in a difficult negotiating position, having finished 14th in the Premier League after a challenging season. Manager Julen Lopetegui was replaced by Graham Potter, and although results somewhat turned around, it was still a campaign to forget.

While West Ham were fairly solid defensively, upfront there was a bit of a goal drought; Jarrod Bowen was the top goalscorer in the league, finding the back of the net 13 times.

Behind him was attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who scored five Premier League goals and picked up four assists. Now, the Ghana international is being touted with a move across London - but West Ham want to make the most of his sale.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Tottenham Hotspur are the club pushing the hardest for Kudus’ signature.

Spurs, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, are looking to undergo a bit of a rebuild after manager Ange Postecoglou was sacked at the end of last season - weeks after winning Tottenham’s first trophy in 17 years.

EPL Index has claimed that a £50m bid was formally submitted for Kudus, which has been rejected by West Ham.

This is because the Hammers value the 24-year-old at £65m, and are holding out for a bid that matches their estimations.

Capable of playing anywhere across the attacking line, Kudus is well-known for his versatility, pace and technical flair on the ball.