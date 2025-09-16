Manchester United have made their position clear after Ruben Amorim was offered an exit route from Old Trafford.

Since his arrival in November last year, Amorim has won just eight of his 31 Premier League games in charge. A Europa League final defeat a the end of last season was compounded by an early exit from the Carabao Cup this season, at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Sitting 14th in the league, last weekend saw the Red Devils beaten 3-0 by local rivals Manchester City, with a brace from Erling Haaland while Phil Foden picked up the third goal.

There has been talk of Amorim’s future being under threat - and he’s even been offered an escape route back to Portugal.

Having joined Man United from Sporting CP last year, Benfica are now also interested in securing his services.

According to TalkSport, however, Amorim still has the backing of the board at Old Trafford.

The board pledged their support to him in the summer, investing heavily in a brand new front three - Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving in big-money moves.

Speaking after the defeat to Man City, Amorim said he won’t be changing his strategy, and that the only way Man United will change tactics is by sacking him.

He said: “It is not a record we should have at Manchester United - I accept that but I am not going to change.

“When I want to change my philosophy I will change but, if not, you have to change the man.

“We will talk about that every game we lose. I have played my way and I am going to play my way until I want to change.”