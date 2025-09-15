Bryan Mbeumo got into a seemingly heated exchange with a Manchester United teammate during their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Man United were outclassed at the Etihad, with two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Phil Foden sinking the Red Devils down to 14th in the Premier League.

Manager Ruben Amorim handed Altay Bayindir the start in goal, leaving transfer deadline day signing Senne Lammens on the bench.

After Man City’s third went in, Mbeumo could be seen shouting at Bayindir to keep his head up - a rare show of defiance in an otherwise dismal performance.

Posting about it on X, Steven Railson from the Manchester Evening News said: “Mbeumo has just been screaming at Bayindir while waiting to restart. Trying to tell the goalkeeper to keep his head up.”

The result leaves Amorim with just one win from Man United’s first four league matches. His side have taken a single draw and two defeats, with pressure already building around his position less than a year into the job.

Perhaps the worst offence came in Man United’s defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, the League Two minnows dumping Amorim’s side out of the domestic tournament at the first hurdle.

Mbeumo joined Old Trafford earlier in the summer for £71m, linking up with other new attacking signings like Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Man United face Chelsea next on September 20, and fans will be hoping Amorim can turn things around before their clash with league leaders Liverpool on October 19.