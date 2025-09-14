The Manchester City winger Phil Foden is still wearing a bandage on his hand.

During the Manchester derby today (Sunday 14 September), Foden has been spotted still wearing the bandage. One user wrote on X: “Foden has been wearing that hand bandage for a while.”

Foden was first seen playing with his hand in a bandage on February 5 2024, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the 3-1 win at Brentford. He fractured his hand/finger sometime between City's 3-1 home win over Burnley on January 31 2024.

The bandage covers his wrist, hand and middle two fingers, and Foden has kept it wrapped up since then. It is presumed that Foden still requires the bandage to keep wearing it to this day.

It can take months for a hand fracture to fully heal, particularly as he has been playing throughout and will inevitably have landed on it a few times in the interim. It has also been questioned as to why the footballer wears the number 47 shirt.

Foden has stuck with 47 from when he made his senior debut coming on as a substitute for midfield machine Yaya Toure in 2017. Reason being is that 47 acts as a tribute for Foden's late grandfather Ronnie, who passed away at age 47.

Foden said on his number: "I had a few numbers sent to me and none of them really meant anything to me apart from that one, the 47. That was the age my grandad was when he died. I was young when we lost him.

"I remember going to Wales with him and on a few other trips. My dad says he loved playing football with me. I asked my dad if he would be happy if I wore that number. He said it would be amazing so I took the shirt number and I have loved it ever since."

Foden, 23, revealed that Manchester City's all-time top goal scorer Sergio Aguero wanted to give him the number ten shirt when he departed for Barcelona before being forced to retire. And while the England starlet admitted to consider it, he opted to stick with number 47.

Foden said: "I did think about it. The ten shirt is such a big number in the club, but I just have a thing with 47. I'd like to create me own legacy and keep that number."