Manchester City, the football team Ricky Hatton supported throughout his life, have held a minute's applause for the late boxer.

The tribute was paid ahead of Manchester City’s game against Manchester United today (Sunday 14 September). Pep Guardiola, City's manager, looked visibly upset as the players, officials and supporters inside the Etihad Stadium paid tribute.

Manchester City manager said it was "tough to wake up" to the news of Ricky Hatton's death. Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "Of course, his success, world champion, he was a massive fan.

"For his family, his kids, he was a granddad - you always think about that when people can think to do this kind of thing. One person has taken their life with an incredible family and friends and on behalf of Man City and all the people, I wish him comfort in this tough hour and the weeks ahead in the tough loss for them.

"And for the boxing world because he was a true champion and for the Man City family." Earlier, City and England star Phil Foden said the team are inspired to win their match today in memory of Hatton.

World boxing champion Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton was found dead aged 46 at his home in Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that a body has been found and said that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Mr Hatton, who would have turned 47 in October, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.