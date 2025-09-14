In what is thought to be his last public appearance before his tragic death, British boxer Ricky Hatton was seen belting out one of Liam and Noel Gallagher's most famous tracks.

It was reported that in a bar in Costa Adeje, Tenerife, the guitarist from the live band motioned for a man to join him on stage for a rendition of Oasis' Wonderwall. Manchester Evening News reports that when the man walked on stage, 42-year-old Carly Leahy from Blackpool realised it was none other than boxing legend and friend of the Gallagher brothers.

In a video shared online by Carly, Ricky could be seen mixing up the famous line: "By now, you should have somehow realised what you've got to do." He instead mumbled: "Somehow, you should have somehow [inaudible] what you've got to do."

Chicago's Sports Bar & Grill also shared a video of Ricky belting out a second track, this time Don't Look Back in Anger, as he sported an Hawaiian flower lei around his neck. The caption alongside the clip read: "Top bloke and what a great sport….Landed, straight to Chicagos! Top Pal," with those following quick to cheer him on and suggesting he make it a regular slot.

Ricky, who has been pals with the Oasis stars for years, was among the first to see them back on stage together in more than 15 years when they performed in Cardiff in July on their Oasis Live '25 tour. He was walked to the ring by Noel and Liam for his 2008 win over Paulie Malignaggi,

He previously opened up about seeing Oasis reunited. "I didn’t think they were going to get back together," he told Vegas Insider. "Noel has said himself, when the fallouts happen then it’s over. Thankfully, he’s swallowed his pride, and they’ve got back together, and I’m made up."

He continued at the time: "I’m excited to see them perform all of the old songs, and if they can get together and make new songs, how good is that?”.

As of yet the Gallagher brothers have not posted a tribute on social media.

Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton was found dead aged 46 at his home in Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that a body has been found and said that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Mr Hatton, who would have turned 47 in October, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.