World boxing champion Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton has been found dead aged 46 at his home in Greater Manchester.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that a body has been found and said that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Mr Hatton, who would have turned 47 in October, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

He survived suicide attempts and overcame an fall out with his family who he made up with after addressing his own mental health. Cause of death has not been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devastating news comes months after the legendary boxer announced his return to boxing with a fight planned in December in Dubai. During his boxing career, he held multiple world championships, as well as UK titles, and was named Fighter of the Year in 2015.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Former world champion Ricky Hatton has been found dead at his home in Manchester aged 46. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) | Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images

The Stockport-born fighter inspired a generation of Mancunians with his remarkable rise from the Hattersley council estate in Hyde to the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. Dubbed 'The Hitman', Hatton came to British prominence in the early 2000s. He succesfully defended the WBU light-welterweight title fifteen times between 2001 and 2004 before winning IBF and WBA titles to become a world champion.

He made his welterweight debut in 2006 and won a world title in his second weight class, before returning to light-welterweight in 2007. That year, he had his first career defeat against Flord Mayweather Jr followed by another in 2009. In 2011, Hatton announced his retirement. But in 2012, more than three years after his last fight, he confirmed his comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko promoted him to return to retirement for 13 years. Paying tribute to Hatton, fellow boxing champion Tyson Fury has shared some photos of the pair together on Instagram. He wrote: "Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton. can't believe this so young."

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.