The British former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Hatton won 45 of his 48 professional bouts and held world championship titles at welterweight and light-welterweight. Hatton fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition event three years ago but his final professional bout was a defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

He was due to make a comeback in Dubai on December 2 this year. The English boxing legend dated the actress Claire Sweeney for several months last year.

Claire is known for her role on Channel 4's Brookside. Their romance was confirmed to have some to an end in December.

Previously Sweeney said: "I first met him in La Manga in the early 2000’s, then we did Dance for Comic Relief together 2013, and then we met on Dancing on Ice and it’s great. He makes me laugh and we both like Only Fools and Horses, so what’s not to like!"

Ricky has never married but had an 11 year romance with Jennifer Dooley from 2005 to 2016. He also had a short fling with Playboy model Chelsea Claire.

Ricky Hatton has three children Campbell, Millie, and Fearne. Jennifer Dooley is the mother of Millie and Fearne. Campbell is from a previous relationship. His youngest daughter, Fearne, was born in 2013.

'The Hitman' has an estimated net worth of around £35million. The bulk of that was earned over the course of his illustrious 15-year in-ring career. Notable matches against boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao also significantly boosted his wealth, with the latter alone reportedly netting him £15m.