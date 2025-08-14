Boxing star Tyson Fury and his family were left “terrified” after their plane was forced to “spin around” and land.

The retired heavyweight boxer was travelling with his family after marrying his wife Paris for the third time, 17 years after they first tied the knot. However, their plans were jolted after the jet they were aboard was forced to turn around mid-air and return to where it took off from after travelling just "100 miles".

Speaking to his fans on Instagram, Tyson explained how there had been a "problem with one of the wings" on the aircraft, meaning it had to "turn around". He said: "So, we've travelled 100 miles on the plane and the captain's come over to me and said 'we've got to turn this plane around because there's a problem with one of the wings and it won't fix on the computer so we gotta try and get back and turn around'".

The Gypsy King, 37, filmed the clip while onboard the aircraft, saying he was left "terrified" by the flight scare. He added: "Talk about totally sh***ing yourself. So we're now spinning the plane around and going back to the airport where we started. Terrifying."

Clips from his stories on Instagram show the family aboard the aircraft as it turns back to where it took off from. All seven kids were by their parents' side in France as they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony.

Posting several pictures from the special occasion to his 6.7 million Instagram followers, the Gypsy King wrote: "Paris Fury and I got married again; third time lucky. We had the most beautiful day in the South of France, it holds a lot of special memories for us."