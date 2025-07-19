Usyk v Dubois 2: What time is the heavyweight title fight? How to watch live on TV - who is on the undercard?
Usyk knocked out the British boxer during the duo’s first match in Poland in August 2023. Usyk is currently riding an unbeaten wave, having defeated Tyson Fury in recent outings.
Dubois is aiming to become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis took the title in 1999, as well as becoming the first ever British undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. He is hoping to earn the title in front of a hometown crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening (July 19).
While Dubois holds the IBF heavyweight world champion title, Usyk is currently WBA (Super), WBC and WBO heavyweight champion. The winner of Saturday’s match will be declared the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in live to the huge boxing event.
What time is the Usyk v Dubois 2 fight?
Usyk and Dubois will begin their ring walks at around 9.45pm on Saturday night. The fight is expected to begin shortly after this, with a stadium curfew of 11pm.
The event itself will begin slightly earlier, at 5.30pm with undercard fights taking place.
Is Usyk v Dubois 2 on TV?
The boxing event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV. Pay-per-view passes are priced a £24.99 for the Usyk v Dubois match. Viewers can tune into live coverage on the streaming platform from 5.30pm.
What matches are on the Usyk v Dubois 2 undercard?
Alongside the heavyweight title rematch to challenge Usyk’s unbeaten run, there is a number of undercard matches taking place on the evening. These are:
- Lawrence Okolie v Kevin Lerena - heavyweight
- Daniel Lapin v Lewis Edmondson - light-heavyweight
- Aadam Hamed v Ezequiel Gregores - light-welterweight
- Lasha Guruli v James Francis - light-welterweight
- Vladyslav Sirenko v Solomon Dacres - heavyweight
