Daniel Dubois is challenging Oleksandr Usyk once again

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usyk knocked out the British boxer during the duo’s first match in Poland in August 2023. Usyk is currently riding an unbeaten wave, having defeated Tyson Fury in recent outings.

Dubois is aiming to become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis took the title in 1999, as well as becoming the first ever British undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. He is hoping to earn the title in front of a hometown crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening (July 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dubois holds the IBF heavyweight world champion title, Usyk is currently WBA (Super), WBC and WBO heavyweight champion. The winner of Saturday’s match will be declared the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in live to the huge boxing event.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will face of again in a huge boxing event at Wembley Stadium this weekend. | Getty Images

What time is the Usyk v Dubois 2 fight?

Usyk and Dubois will begin their ring walks at around 9.45pm on Saturday night. The fight is expected to begin shortly after this, with a stadium curfew of 11pm.

The event itself will begin slightly earlier, at 5.30pm with undercard fights taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Usyk v Dubois 2 on TV?

The boxing event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV. Pay-per-view passes are priced a £24.99 for the Usyk v Dubois match. Viewers can tune into live coverage on the streaming platform from 5.30pm.

Usyk vs Dubois 2: Is Daniel Dubois married, does he have children, what’s his net worth? Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois face of outside Wembley Stadium during 'Undisputed' photocall at Wembley Stadium on July 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What matches are on the Usyk v Dubois 2 undercard?

Alongside the heavyweight title rematch to challenge Usyk’s unbeaten run, there is a number of undercard matches taking place on the evening. These are:

Lawrence Okolie v Kevin Lerena - heavyweight

Daniel Lapin v Lewis Edmondson - light-heavyweight

Aadam Hamed v Ezequiel Gregores - light-welterweight

Lasha Guruli v James Francis - light-welterweight

Vladyslav Sirenko v Solomon Dacres - heavyweight