Soccer Aid 2025: Tyson Fury swears twice on live TV as Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott forced to issue apology
The boxing champion was part of the management team leading the England XI, alongside former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston and former England goalie David James.
The first big slip up from Tyson came when he and Harry were shown picking the starting line-up in the home dressing room. Ahead of Harry reading out the names who would be hitting the field to start the match, Tyson gave the celeb and legend-filled team a pep talk.
He said: “75,000 sell-out. Unicef a great cause. Let's not forget these Three Lions on the floor.Let them know how good we are. We are England. We are f****** Spartans. We are Spartans.”
After the moment, which was broadcast live on the pre-watershed show, Dermot and Alex apologised for his language, with Alex adding: “What can I say about Tyson Fury? We do apologise for the swearing, but it is Tyson Fury, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
His second slip-up came during the match itself, when Alex caught up with the England XI manager in the dugout. While analysing England’s impressive first-half performance, he used the word “s**t”. Alex was once again forced to apologise for his language, saying that she would “have a word with him afterwards”.
Unfortunately for Tyson, it wasn’t a happy ending on the night, as England went on to lose 5-4 to the World XI. Stars taking part in the annual charity match included Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Tom Grennan, Maisie Adams, Richard Gadd, and Big Zuu among many others.
Legend Jermain Defoe netted two for England, with Rooney opening the scoring and ex-Lioness Toni Duggan also getting on the score sheet. Tevez scored four on his return to Manchester, while Big Zuu netted the winner for World XI.
The charity match raise just over £15 million for UNICEF, with £2m of this total coming from Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission challenge, that saw him deliver the match ball on foot from London the previous week. The ex-Made In Chelsea star was a doubt for the match after he tore his calf muscle during the challenge that saw him run five marathons and cycle 260 miles in just five days, but he made a brief surprise appearance in the last five minutes of the match.