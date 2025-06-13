Sam Thompson has revealed that he has pulled out of competing in Soccer Aid 2025 after injuring himself in his Match Ball Mission challenge.

The former Made In Chelsea star was due to play for England in the UNICEF charity match this weekend. However, Sam undertook a challenge last week that saw him travel from London to Manchester by running five marathons and cycling 260 miles to deliver the match ball to Old Trafford.

Throughout the challenge, Sam suffered a serious calf injury. He said at the time: "On the first day I did the first marathon and on the last 2k I felt like I'd been shot in the back of the leg and I've completely torn the calf muscle.”

Sam Thompson has pulled out of playing in Soccer Aid 2025 after injuring his calf during his Match Ball Mission challenge | Getty Images

The television and radio presenter, who has raised more than £1.5m for Soccer Aid so far, has been in physio all week in a bid to get back to health and hit the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday (June 15).

However, he confirmed today that he will not be able to take part in the charity match, which will see champion boxer Tyson Fury manage the England side. Sam told This Morning: “I came here with high hopes and went to see Gary the physio and I can kick a ball from a standing start, but when it comes to like general chaos of playing competitive sport there's just no way.

Sam split from ex Zara McDermott in January 2025, with Zara moving on to date ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson | AFP via Getty Images

"I can't really run properly so yeah. They were very kind and said we still want you to be a part, so I get to go on the dark side with Tyson Fury."

One upside of Sam’s withdrawal is that he will avoid a possibly awkward on-field encounter with ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, who is currently dating his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott. Sam and Zara dated from 2019 until 2025, and even appeared on Made In Chelsea together. They confirmed their break-up January, with Zara moving on with Louis only a few months later.

Sam and Louis were already spotted at the England training camp during the week, with no major confrontations reported. Sam has previously stated that there is “no hard feelings” between him and ex Zara.