Ex-Manchester United stars, reality TV celebs and online influencers will step onto the Old Trafford pitch for Soccer Aid later this month.

The annual charity football match, founded by Take That star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises millions of pounds for Unicef every year.

England beat the World XI last time out, with manager Peter Schmeichel looking for revenge in 2025. In the England dugout, boxer Tyson Fury will be managing a team that includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Jermain Defoe.

Plenty of Soccer Aid debuts are being handed out this year, including to ex-Lionesses Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton, as well as former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson. Leonardo Bonucci - who won Euro 2020 with Italy - will also make his debut, alongside fellow retired pros Nemanja Vidic and Carlos Tevez.

Speaking ahead of the match, Fury said: “The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year - and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”

The match will be taking place on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.

Here are the full squads for the game:

England XI

Steven Bartlett

Alex Brooker

Jermain Defoe

Toni Duggan

Angry Ginge

Tom Grennan

Bear Grylls

Joe Hart

Steph Houghton

Aaron Lennon

Dame Denise Lewis

Paddy McGuinness

Sir Mo Farah

Gary Neville

Sam Quek

Wayne Rooney

Paul Scholes

Jill Scott

Sam Thompson

Louis Tomlinson

World XI

Tony Bellew

Leonardo Bonucci

Tobi Brown

Martin Compston

Richard Gadd

Bryan Habana

Dermot Kennedy

Kaylyn Kyle

Gorka Marquez

Nadia Nadim

Livi Sheldon

Edwin van der Sar

Nemanja Vidic

Harry Kewell

Big Zuu

Noah Beck

Carlos Tevez

Billy Wingrove

Robbie Keane