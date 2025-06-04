Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson in undertaking a gruelling 260-mile challenge ahead of Soccer Aid later this month.

The TV personality is in the middle of an intense Match Ball Mission challenge that will see him run five marathons and cycle 160 miles in just five days as he travels to Old Trafford to deliver the match ball to the annual charity football match later this month. The incredible fundraising feat is raising money for UNICEF.

Sam set off from Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, travelling north towards the Manchester United stadium across the week. He has so far made it to MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, before reaching Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Sam Thompson tackles mammoth 260-mile endurance challenge over five days, raising funds for UNICEF's work for children. | Tom Dymond

He has been joined by famous friend on his journey who are cheering him on the entire way. Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes turned out to support his friend, while ex-TOWIE and close pal Pete Wicks and Ryan Libbey, partner of sister Louise, also turned out to show their support.

However, Sma was hit with a huge hurdle after he suffered a calf injury. Physio Gary Lewin said: “Sam has got a significant injury to his calf. We tried to take the weight off of it yesterday by giving him a bike day and in the afternoon he said it felt better, so we tried a bit of walking. He can’t put much weight on it.

Sam Thompson's close pal Pete Wicks turned out to support the star on his Match Ball MIssion challenge for Soccer Aid. | Tom Dymond

“My advice today is we’re going to start out with a walk today and then cycle and see how we get on. He’s in safe hands and medical advice is he can continue.”

Sam said of his uphill battle: “This is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. I now have to accept that I’ve done damage to my calf and running is very difficult. But I can and will carry on, not matter what, on two feet and two pedals, I’m still going to get there and get across the finish line on Friday. It’s just going to be longer, harder but my reason for doing it still hasn’t changed. I really hope people are digging deep for UNICEF, seeing what I’m trying to do and are getting behind this challenge.”

Day three of the challenge, which wraps up on Friday, will see the star attempt to reach Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent. The challenge has so far raised almost £350,000 for the charity - to donate to Sam’s challenge, you can visit the Soccer Aid website.

Sam is one of the stars taking part in the annual Soccer Aid charity match, which takes place on Sunday, June 15. The match, which sees England take on the Rest of the World, also features stars such as Louis Tomlinson, Paddy McGuinness, Paul Scholes, Jermain Defoe and Steph Houghton.