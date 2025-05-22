Real Madrid have announced that Luka Modric is to leave the club this summer.

The club captain will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 13 years of service following this summer’s Club World Cup campaign.

After taking part in his final LaLiga fixture for Los Blancos against Real Sociedad on Saturday, the Croatian will travel to the United States with his side ahead of their first match in the summer tournament, against Al Hilal on June 18.

The 39-year-old playmaker has reached the end of his deal having signed a one-year contract extension last year. It comes as former teammate Xabi Alonso is due to be announced as Madrid’s new manager.

Confirming his departure, the midfielder said: “Time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. I arrived in 2012 with the desire to wear the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do big things, but I couldn't imagine what came next.

“Playing at Real Madrid changed my life as a soccer player and as a person. I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

“I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my teammates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time.

“Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan.”

Modric, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, has been part of six Champions League-winning squads and won a total of 28 trophies at Madrid. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 - the year he guided Real Madrid to the Champions League and reached the World Cup final with Croatia.

Madrid are hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold might be able to join them at the Club World Cup too, with his Liverpool contract coming to an end.