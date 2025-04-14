Luka Modric set to buy Swansea City - has he ever played against them and did he score?
Reports say the 39-year-old Real Madrid star has agreed to buy a share of the Welsh team, though the size of his stake and the investment amount haven’t been revealed.
This move won’t affect his playing career - Modric isn’t retiring yet. His contract with Real Madrid runs out this summer, but the club hasn’t decided if it will offer him a new one.
It’s also incredibly unlikely that we would see a conflict of interest; Swansea are 12th in the Championship and so nowhere near Premier League promotion this season, whereas Real Madrid are in La Liga and won’t be meeting the Swans in the Champions League anytime soon.
That being said, it could put a pre-season friendly between the two clubs firmly on the cards.
Modric will join Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris, and Jason Cohen as part-owners of Swansea. The club changed ownership in November when Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan sold their 74.95 per cent stake after eight years in charge.
When Coleman took over, he said it marked a “new era” for Swansea and shared his ambition to bring the club, relegated in 2018, back to the Premier League.
Modric has played against Swansea City twice in his career - both Premier League meetings in the 2011/12 season. He neither scored nor assisted in either meeting, with the likes of Rafael van der Vaart and Emmanuel Adebayor providing the goals.
