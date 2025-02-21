Swansea City managerial latest as former Premier League coach reacts to links

Swansea.com Stadium | Getty Images

Swansea City have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their next manager

Swansea City are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Luke Williams. The Welsh side are weighing up their options as they search for the right candidate.

The Swans are currently sat in 17th place in the Championship table. They are eight points above the relegation zone.

Swansea have 13 fixtures left to play this season. Alan Sheehan has been placed in caretaker charge until a successor for Williams is found.

Swansea City candidate ruled out

Minnesota United boss Eric Ramsay has seemingly moved out a move to Swansea. The 33-year-old, who is from Shrewsbury, has been a coach with the Swans in the past.

He has said, as per The Star Tribune: "I started my career there, I’m a Welsh guy, and now having taken my first steps as a head coach, I’m sure that every time that job comes up it will be one that I’d be linked with.

"It’s certainly nothing I’ve had on my radar, nor anything that I’ve spoken to anyone about. I’m sure it’s the sort of thing that we’ll see from time to time, but at the moment I’m very much focused on what I’m doing here, and I’m really excited for the season to start — so certainly not distracted in any way."

Ramsay moved to Shrewsbury Town after his spell at Swansea and went on to have stints at Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as with the Welsh national team. Minnesota then appointed him in February and he has been in charge of the MLS oufit for a year now.

The young coach won 38.89% of matches in charge of the American outfit during their 2024 campaign. They ended up finishing 6th in the Western Conference and got to the semi-finals of the play-offs before getting knocked out.

What now for Swansea City?

Sheehan has said he is disappointed to have seen Williams dismissed: "I think the overriding feeling for me and everybody else is that we've all failed. It's about picking us up now really. We've had a good training week - the players' application has been wonderful. It's about picking their spirits up and getting the team ready for Saturday."

He added: "It's very difficult because Luke was a wonderful coach and liked by the players and liked by all of us. There's been no celebration or anything.

"We are in this position now and we have to get out of it, it's very simple, and we know we are the only ones who can put it right. We all have to look in the mirror and have that self-reflection and put it right.

"My job was to make Luke successful, so ultimately I failed on that. So again it's about self-reflection first of all, but now trying to get a positive impact out of the players for one game. That's where I'm at."

Swansea are back in action this weekend with a home clash against promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers. Their upcoming opponents are in the play-offs with Burnley, Sunderland and West Brom.