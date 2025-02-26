Real Madrid 'crazy' fans mock Jude Bellingham for new girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been spotted at the Bernabeu with his new girlfriend. | AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid fans have done what they do best - by completely overreacting to the personal life of one of their players.

After receiving a red card in Real Madrid’s clash with Osasuna, midfielder Jude Bellingham was forced to watch from the stands as his team played against Girona last weekend. The Spanish giants won 2-0, with goals coming from Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr.

In the crowd, Bellingham was seen sat with both his mother and his new girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro. While most football fans would simply think, “Oh, good for you,” and carry on watching the game, the Madridstas decided it was time for some investigative work.

Digging through her past, they found photos of her kissing actor Michael B. Jordan and rumours of her previously dating NBA player LaMelo Ball. At the same time, they saw Bellingham’s mother look at Castro with “side-eye” during the game (although this was in reality just a brief sideways glance).

In an unsurprisingly misogynistic turn of events, these fans then rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the relationship.

Posting on X, one user called @cagiago said: “Bellingham’s girlfriend has had more boyfriends than he had G/A [goals and assists] in his entire career do you guys know how insane that is,” while another, @JustEmris, added: “This girl has been passed around more than Jude’s completed passes this season.”

Meanwhile, @Trump4524 said: “Jude Bellingham is dating Ashley Castro - too many red flags! Many are raising eyebrows, she is definitely not wifey material. She's built for the streets and he should get away from her.”

Bellingham and Castro have been filmed and photographed plenty of times in the streets of Madrid; for as much as we can see gleam from it they seem as happy and comfortable as any other couple.