For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Trump faces 37 charges relating to mishandling classified documents
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner

Soccer Aid past winners: England vs Soccer Aid World XI head to head record - who has won more penalties?

Soccer Aid is returning this weekend for gripping match between England and Soccer Aid World XI

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
2 minutes ago

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning for 2023 this June with an all star line-up with the aim to raise money for UNICEF UK. The annual event is a friendly style football match between two teams, England and the Soccer Aid World XI - formerly known as the Rest Of The World, until 2018. 

The charity match was first created in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, and took place every two years. But since 2018, the match is now an annual fixture and is presented by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott, with Maya Jama as the regular pundit. 

But who are Soccer Aid’s past winners, and which team has won more penalty shoot outs? Here is everything you need to know. 

Most Popular
Bolt lifting the trophy along with Ukrainian icon, Andriy Shevchenko (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Bolt lifting the trophy along with Ukrainian icon, Andriy Shevchenko (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Bolt lifting the trophy along with Ukrainian icon, Andriy Shevchenko (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Who are the past winners in Soccer Aid? 

There have been 11 occasions where England has faced off against the Soccer Aid team but the Rest of the World (ROW)/Soccer Aid World XI team is currently winning the head to head, with six wins. England’s team currently has five wins. The winners for each year are: 

  • 2006 - England (score: 2-1) 

  • 2008 - England (score 4-3) 

  • 2010 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties, 7-6) 

  • 2012 - England (score 3-1) 

  • 2014 - ROW (score 4-2) 

  • 2016 - England (3-2) 

  • 2018  - England (3-3, won on penalties 4-3) 

  • 2019 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties 3-1)

  • 2020 - ROW (1-1, won on penalties 4-3) 

  • 2021 - ROW (3-0) 

  • 2022 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties 4-1)

Which team has won more penalty shootouts?

A penalty shoot out, or just penalties, is a tie breaking method used when there is a draw, even after extra time (if used). With six wins under their belt, ROW has won the majority of them via penalty shootouts. The team won its 2010, 2019, 2020, and last year match on penalties. Last year, comedian Lee Mack scored the winning kick for World XI who won 4-1 on penalties and the team took the trophy home for the fourth event in a row. 

Last year, for England the penalties were taken by: 

  • Singer Thomas Grennan - who missed 

  • Comedian Russell Howard - who missed 

  • Footballer Mark Wright - who scored 

For World XI, the penalties were taken by 

  • Social media personality Noah Beck - who scored

  • TV personality Kemal Centinay - who scored 

  • Actor and former footballer Martin Compston - who scored

  • Comedian Lee Mack - who scored 

When is Soccer Aid 2023? 

This year sees a host of celebrities representing both England and the Rest Of the World which will take place on Sunday 11 June at 6:30pm on ITV1. The star studded line up will be cheered on by fans at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium, and include famous names such as Mo Farah, Alex Brooker and returning favourites Lee Mack and Usain Bolt. 

The game first began to include female players as part of the squads in 2019, but the match was played behind closed doors in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Related topics:EnglandSoccer AidUNICEF