Soccer Aid is returning this weekend for gripping match between England and Soccer Aid World XI

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning for 2023 this June with an all star line-up with the aim to raise money for UNICEF UK. The annual event is a friendly style football match between two teams, England and the Soccer Aid World XI - formerly known as the Rest Of The World, until 2018.

The charity match was first created in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, and took place every two years. But since 2018, the match is now an annual fixture and is presented by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott, with Maya Jama as the regular pundit.

But who are Soccer Aid’s past winners, and which team has won more penalty shoot outs? Here is everything you need to know.

Bolt lifting the trophy along with Ukrainian icon, Andriy Shevchenko (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Who are the past winners in Soccer Aid?

There have been 11 occasions where England has faced off against the Soccer Aid team but the Rest of the World (ROW)/Soccer Aid World XI team is currently winning the head to head, with six wins. England’s team currently has five wins. The winners for each year are:

2006 - England (score: 2-1)

2008 - England (score 4-3)

2010 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties, 7-6)

2012 - England (score 3-1)

2014 - ROW (score 4-2)

2016 - England (3-2)

2018 - England (3-3, won on penalties 4-3)

2019 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties 3-1)

2020 - ROW (1-1, won on penalties 4-3)

2021 - ROW (3-0)

2022 - ROW (2-2, won on penalties 4-1)

Which team has won more penalty shootouts?

A penalty shoot out, or just penalties, is a tie breaking method used when there is a draw, even after extra time (if used). With six wins under their belt, ROW has won the majority of them via penalty shootouts. The team won its 2010, 2019, 2020, and last year match on penalties. Last year, comedian Lee Mack scored the winning kick for World XI who won 4-1 on penalties and the team took the trophy home for the fourth event in a row.

Last year, for England the penalties were taken by:

Singer Thomas Grennan - who missed

Comedian Russell Howard - who missed

Footballer Mark Wright - who scored

For World XI, the penalties were taken by

Social media personality Noah Beck - who scored

TV personality Kemal Centinay - who scored

Actor and former footballer Martin Compston - who scored

Comedian Lee Mack - who scored

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

This year sees a host of celebrities representing both England and the Rest Of the World which will take place on Sunday 11 June at 6:30pm on ITV1. The star studded line up will be cheered on by fans at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium, and include famous names such as Mo Farah, Alex Brooker and returning favourites Lee Mack and Usain Bolt.

