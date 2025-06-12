Made In Chelsea stars Reza Amiri and Ruby Adler were in an on/off relationship for over 10 years.

Those of you who have been watching Made In Chelsea for a while will be well aware of stars Reza Amiri and Ruby Adler who have enjoyed an on/off romantic relationship for over 10 years. It did seem that things were very much on during the latest E4 series, but it would seem that this may now not be the case.

According to the Daily Mail, “But just days after the season wrapped in April, Ruby flew to Los Angeles, where she spent time with multimillionaire luxury real estate agent Gavin Rubinstein, whom she was pictured with in the front row at an LA Lakers game.”

A source told the MailOnline that “Rez was completely devastated. Obviously, there's the embarrassment of something like this happening behind your back, but he also saw a future with Ruby, all he wanted was for them to settle down together.

'They have had a long and complicated relationship, but the hope was that they could put the past behind them and commit for the long term.

Have Made In Chelsea stars Reza Amiri and Ruby Adler split up? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Ruby's actions in Los Angeles went against everything they had discussed as a couple and Rez has been humiliated.”

Reza Amiri first met in 2014 and the couple joined the cast of Made In Chelsea back in 2019, alongside the likes of Sam Thompson and Sophie Habboo who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Jamie Laing.

Rez Amiri, whose full name is Reza Amiri-Garroussi, has 142K followers on Instagram. Last month, he shared a photo of himself on what appeared to be a yacht, alongside a throwback picture of him as a child. He wrote: “Another Year around the Sun. Thank you to all those that saw it with me..and those that didn’t. Swipe to see me at my Best.”

Ruby Adler, who has 196K followers on Instagram, recently shared a video of her 30th birthday celebrations, and it appears that Reza Amiri was not a part of it. One fan wrote: “Why isn’t rez there?” and in reply to this, another fan wrote: “I’m hoping he’s holding the camera.”

Gavin Rubeinstein, has 84.5K followers and is a luxury real estate agent who has appeared on the Australian reality show Luxe Listings Sydney.