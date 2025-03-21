Jamie Laing’s wife Sophie Habboo was seen embracing her husband after he completed day three of his Ultra Marathons challenge for Comic Relief.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jamie Laing is nearly at the end of completing five Ultra Marathons in five days for Comic Relief and is due to finish today in Salford, Manchester. When he completed day three of his challenge, Jamie was visibly emotional when greeted by his wife Sophie Habboo, who had been waiting for him at Loughborough University.

Seven hours ago, Jamie Laing posted on Instagram and wrote: “As I kick off my last ultra run, I wanted to say a thank you to everyone. Everyone who has messaged me (I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reply). Everyone who has DM’d me on socials-again I wish I could reply to them all.”

Jamie also wrote: Thank you for being behind me all the way and a part of this, it makes me emotional even writing this, but I truly couldn’t have done without you. Truly… Thank you for all your donations. Thank you for every single kind moment, message, everything and hopefully… Hopefully.. I make it to Salford today.”

Jamie also said: “My body is broken. It’s screaming to stay stop but I’m going to do my best! Love to every single person and just remember (coming from someone who has only run a 5km before this year and who’s suffered with anxiety) you are stronger than you think, better than you will ever know and you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Jamie Laing is married to Sophie Habboo and the couple met while appearing on the show Made in Chelsea. Jamie began to realise he had feelings for Sophie whilst they were on a trip to South Africa (this was towards the end of Made in Chelsea series 17).

At the time, Jamie Laing felt that he couldn’t pursue anything romantically with Sophie as he was close friends with her ex-boyfriend, Sam Thompson. However the couple eventually got together and announced their engagement in 2021. The couple married in Spain, and for those who haven’t watched Jamie Laing’s emotional speech, I urge you to watch it. He starts off by saying "I was told to find true love, you must first find a true friend and I have without a doubt found my best friend in you.

"You look absolutely outrageously beautiful tonight, you look insane, but of course, that was never going to be a shock. People in the street and here today are still thinking how on earth has he done that and I don't have an answer, I don't know, luck, I don't know what it is.

"Sophie, you are the most beautiful person inside and out. You love a gossip but you never judge, you laugh at my silly jokes and always comfort my insecurities.”

I won’t spoil the rest of it, but I do urge you to take a look at it.

Sophie Habboo and Sam Thompson dated for around six months in 2018.