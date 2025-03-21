The finish line is in sight for Jamie Laing, who has set off on his fifth and final ultra marathon as part of his Comic Relief fundraising challenge.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ has already completed four ultra marathons this week, travelling on foot from London with his final destination in Salford set to be reached later this afternoon. It has been an emotional journey for Jamie, 36, who admitted earlier this week that he was struggling to find energy, but dug deep after receiving support from Radio 1 listeners and hearing about donations pouring in.

His final run will see him travel 30.4 miles from Buxton to Salford, bringing his total running distance this week to 150 miles. Radio 1 Breakfast DJ Greg James is even set to join Jamie for a portion of his run - he will be dressed in a full wedding dress, veil and garter after listeners reach a fundraising target of more than £450,000 on Thursday morning.

Jamie Laing has kicked off the fifth and final day of his Ultra Marathon Man challenge for Comic Relief. | Getty Images

There has been even better news for Jamie after Greg revealed on this morning’s Breakfast Show that he has smashed past the £1,000,000 milestone. Greg James said that the challenge was so successful that the ex-Made In Chelsea star’s fundraiser could breeze past £2,000,000 when the final figure is tallied.

He said: “It's the final day. I really think we can get that. You can just gauge it. People who don't normally listen to Radio 1 are messaging.

“Something special has happened here. It's the final day and people do tend to wait until the final day. That remains to be seen, but it's looking really good.”

Speaking about his incredible feat so far, Jamie said: “The Radio 1 listeners are just awesome. People out there with signs, kids donating their pocket money, it’s so beautiful to see. This is going to go so far, it’s going to help so many people. We can get today done. Let’s do it!”

To donate to Jamie’s fundraiser, you can visit the Comic Relief website.