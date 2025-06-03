Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Sophie Habboo and husband Jamie Laing have revealed that they are set to become parents for the first time. Former Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant with her first child.

The video clip on Instagram showed the couple’s delight as Sophie underwent an ultrasound. The couple have been inundated with well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell wrote: “Omg congratulations guys so so exciting,” whilst BBC Radio One presenter Mollie King wrote: “The best news!! Congratulations guys! See you later for a massive hug! 😍.”

Molly-Mae Hague also commented on the video and wrote: “Congratulations guys!!!!” whilst Sophie’s sister Georgia, who became a mum herself last year, reshared the video and called it the “best news.”

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

It was recently revealed that Sophie Habboo who hosts the NewlyWeds podcast with husband Jamie would be joining him in presenting his Radio One drive time show when his co-star Vick Hope left on maternity leave. Vick Hope, 35, is pregnant with her first child with husband DJ Calvin Harris, 41.

Five days ago, Jamie Laing took to Instagram to write: “I’m so excited to be joining the Radio 1 family… Turns out we’re the first ever Married couple to do it together, soooo I’m not too sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing - hopefully we don’t argue on the Radio! Get ready for the chaos - Catch you on Monday.”

How old are Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing?

Sophie Habboo is 30 and Jamie Laing is 36.

When did Sophie Haboo and Jamie Laing get married?

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing had their legal ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office in London on April 14, 2023 and then had a wedding celebration in Spain on May 20, 2023.

Who made Sophie Habboo’s wedding dress?

For her Chelsea wedding, Sophie wore a Vivienne Westwood short mini wedding dress, Jimmy Choo heels and a Gigi & Olive veil. Sophie’s wedding dress in Spain was designed by Emma Beaumont. Sophie spoke about her wedding dresses with Hello! magazine and said: "They were very different," and went on to say that "I've always wanted lace and I knew I wanted lace sleeves. I had a vision for the Spanish wedding, I didn't have a vision for the English wedding. It really just came together very sporadically, it wasn't that planned. I like the look of it but I always knew what I wanted for my Spanish wedding. I wanted kind of traditional."

Is Jamie Laing heir to McVitiie’s?

Although Jamie Laing’s great-grandfather Scottish businessman Sir Alexander Grant started the McVitie’s biscuit empire, he has clarified that he is not heir to it. Jamie told the High Performance podcast: “People think I’m heir to McVitie’s and that I’m inheriting all of these billions and millions, or my parents helped me get into retailers. That is not true.

“And as I say this, I know I’m going to be nailed for it - but when we started Candy Kittens, we started with £3,000. Our parents didn’t believe in the vision because why the hell would you believe a 21 and 22-year-old that their sweet company is going to work.

“They were like ‘Okay, go have fun kids!’. And we had to, like every business, find ways to make money to sell things, to market ourselves. The huge advantage we had over other businesses was that I was on a television show, which was a huge risk at the time because it was about being posh and people either loved it or hated it, there was no real inbetween.”

Along with Ed Williams, Jamie Laing is the co-founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens, and according to Pomanda, it is worth £7.9 million.