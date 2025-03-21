Spencer Matthews is no stranger to challenging himself and ran 30 desert marathons in 30 days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Radio One DJ Jamie Laing appeared on Lorraine, he spoke about running five ultra marathons in five days for Comic Relief and admitted he had only run a 5K run before. He also revealed that in his twenties he had a really tough time with anxiety and said: “I didn’t understand it, and revealed that “I didn’t know what was wrong.”

Jamie Laing also revealed that he would plenty of people supporting him when it comes to running his ultra marathons and when asked by Lorraine if he had any advice from Spencer after being shown a video of Spencer running in shorts and no top in the desert, Jamie and said: “I don’t think I am going to look that good running from London to Salford but hopefully I do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews first met when they were 15 and their friendship has most certainly had its ups and downs over the years. When Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams had their second child, a daughter Gigi, Jamie Laing was asked to be her godfather.

Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews friendship: Has Spencer been cheering him on in Comic Relief challenge? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Just after she was born, Jamie Laing shared a photograph of his goddaughter Gigi on Instagram and wrote: “My first picture ever taken with my gorgeous, beautiful God Daughter Gigi Margaux Matthews..."

However, things took a turn for the worse in Jamie and Spencer’s friendship when Jamie Laing married Sophie Habboo officially in London before jetting off for their second wedding in Spain. There were rumours that Spencer was due to be Jamie’s best man, but according to reports, he was on a planned holiday with Vogue and their children in Portugal.

During an episode of his podcast with wife Vogue, Spencer said: “I’m being hammered for ‘snubbing’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday, and then posting about my holiday.” He also said: I’m not here to b***h about my best friends but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer also said: “Sophie looked absolutely magnificent, we were absolutely thrilled for them, but we also did not know it was happening because we were not invited.”

Jamie Laing later apologised for not inviting Spencer and said on his Newlyweds podcast with wife Sophie that ‘I f**ked up. We had our wedding, our civil ceremony in the UK and it was a hectic process. Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spencer and Vogue were away.”

Jamie went on to say that Spencer got upset – understandably, I get it. So, I sent Vogue a message hoping to get a bit of support and then she went, “To be honest Jamie, it’s not good.” And I was like, f**k. I was hoping Vogue would be like, "Don't worry about it!”

However, it seemed that Jamie and Spencer were able to resurrect their friendship as Spencer attended Jamie and Sophie’s wedding in Spain. In November 2024, Jamie Laing and Spencer did announce that they would be ending their "6 Degrees" podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However a few months earlier Jamie had shown his support to Spencer in his own marathons challenge by posting about him on Instagram and wrote: “A message about Spencer….

“Many of you may know Spencer from TV, you might think we’re those 2 posh guys, you may have listened to his Podcasts. Or perhaps you have recently come across him because of his challenge - running 30 Marathons in 30 Days in the desert. You may have an idea of who he is but I thought I’d give you a little idea of what the true Spencer is like.

“He loves his family, he’s a great Dad & Husband, he speaks different languages and likes people to know it. He’s an amazing cook (he’s still furious he didn’t win Master Chef) and also amazing at drawing. He takes risks and hates to admit when he’s wrong. He’s fiercely competitive and admires people. He’s an entrepreneur and has a license to Sky Dive. He’s obsessed with Pyramids and also knows how to ride a horse. He’s nearly died on several occasions but still lives on the edge. He’s sensitive but would never let anyone know it. He’s had his challenges but doesn’t let them hold him back & impressively when he puts his mind to something he will do everything in his power to achieve it.

“He has nearly completed this insane challenge of running 30 Marathons in 30 days in the desert for charity. Just an incredible feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pug, couldn’t be prouder of you buddy, nearly 20 years of knowing each other and yes we still annoy each other, yes we still have our arguments and yes I’ll rarely say it to your face but you are hugely impressive. What you have achieved is insane!! Smash the last few Marathons and see you when you’re home!!

“If you haven’t donated to this incredible challenge you still can all on @spencermatthews page!! Keep going dude ❤️”

It would seem judging by Spencer Matthews’ Instagram page that he hasn’t yet posted about Jamie Laing’s challenge, but that is not to say that he won’t share a message of support in the next few hours.