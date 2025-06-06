Sam Thompson has crossed the finish line of his Soccer Aid Match Ball Mission challenge as his incredible fundraising amount is confirmed.

The TV personality has been on a five-day journey that has seen him run and cycle from Stamford Bridge in London to Old Trafford in Manchester to deliver the match ball for Soccer Air 2025. Setting off on Monday, June 2, Sam has finally crossed the finish line.

After crossing the line, Sam shared his gratitude for those who have supported and donated throughout the week. He said: “My legs have completely gone but I feel good. I’m so grateful for everyone being here, I didn’t think anyone would turn up. To everyone who has donated, I’ve said it before but I’ll say it a million times, you are so heroic. The money will help so many children, I’m so grateful.”

The former Made In Chelsea star has battled through a serious calf injury while running five marathons and cycling, after he picked up the injury on the first day of his Match Ball Mission. He told Hits Radio Breakfast Show: "On the first day I did the first marathon and on the last 2k I felt like I'd been shot in the back of the leg and I've completely torn the calf muscle but it's fine I'm strapped up!"

However, it hasn’t deterred him at all as he continued his gruelling journey, which has seen him travel from London, through Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, and Liverpool, before crossing the finishing line in Manchester.

He was met by supporters, as well as family members including sister Louise Thompson and her partner Ryan Libbey, at the famous stadium as he limped over the line with his injured leg and also spoke live on This Morning as the ITV daytime show covered the last leg of his journey live on Friday’s show. Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond confirmed that Sam had raised an incredible £1,516,433 for UNICEF throughout his challenge.

Support has come from famous friends during the challenge, some of whom sent video messages and even joined him on part of his journey from London to Manchester. Love Island star Chris Hughes, ex-footballer Ashley Cain, Olympian Dame Sarah Storey, and Sam’s close pal and ex-TOWIE cast member Pete Wicks have been among those lending their support.

Mum Karen was on hand to meet her son as he finished his finished his penultimate leg on Thursday evening (June 5), saying: “I’m so proud of him. I just want to give him the most enormous hug. He's gone from being my little soldier to the most enormous superhero.”

She added: “It’s broken my heart to see him struggle the way he has but he can be so proud of himself at the end of it and I know the thought of the children he’s helping is what’s going to get him to the end tomorrow. To everyone out there so generously donating, thank you so much, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer even sent his support to Sam, saying: “My message to Sam is he is doing a fantastic job, I’ve seen the footage of him running with that injury - it’s inspiring. All tribute to him and I applaud what he’s doing, particular if he’s got an injury. Soccer Aid is always good and I’ll do anything to support it that I can.”

Sam will have a bit of down time to recuperate before joining the team on the field as part of Soccer Aid on Sunday, June 15. He will take part in the charity match as part of the England team, joining stars such as Tom Grennan, Paddy McGuinness and Jill Scott as they take on Rest of the World stars such as Martin Compston, Leonardo Bonucci, and Gladiators star Livi “Diamond” Sheldon.

You can also follow Sam’s full journey in a special one-off documentary programme titled Sam Thompson: Match Ball Mission at 9pm on Friday, June 13 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Although Sam has crosses the finish line, you can still donate to his Match Ball Mission challenge, with the full total set to be announced during the Soccer Aid match. To donate, you can visit the Soccer Aid website.