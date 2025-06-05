TV and radio presenter Sam Thompson has battled through a gruelling calf injury to reach day four of his Match Ball Mission challenge for Soccer Aid.

The former Made In Chelsea star is running five marathons and cycling 260 miles from Stamford Bridge in London to Old Trafford in Manchester over just five days, to deliver the match ball ahead of annual fundraising charity match Soccer Aid next weekend.

Sam set off on Monday and has so far made it to Stoke-on-Trent’s Vale Park, but not without struggles along the way. He suffered a calf injury only one day into the challenge which threatened to scupper his plans, but after being given the go-ahead by the medical team, Sam has put a brave face on and gritted through the pain.

Sam Thompson has raise more than £600,000 so far for UNICEF as part of his Soccer Aid Match Ball Mission challenge. | Tom Dymond

His efforts have not been in vain however, as he has so far raised an astonishing £604,280 for UNICEF. Setting off on day four of the challenge, which will take him from Vale Park to Goodison Park in Liverpool, he said: “Today is a tough day. It’s wet, it’s cold, it’s windy. My leg is in absolute pieces, but we go again. We passed the half-way point yesterday and it was such a great day. I’ve got to try and channel that mindset and spirit.

“Today is going to be one step in front of the other. Also, the fact that we have raised over £600,000 is keeping me going – that will warm anyone’s soul! The love and outpouring from people has been so immense and I’m so glad people are donating to UNICEF’s work for kids around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand and know the difference it’ll make.”

Sam has been supported by his famous friends throughout the week. He was joined for part of his journey by Love Island star Chris Hughes, as well as ex-footballer Ashley Cain, Olympic cyclist and swimmer Dame Sarah Storey, and close pal and ex-TOWIE cast member Pete Wicks.

Sam Thompson was joined by pal Pete Wicks during his Soccer Aid Match Ball Mission challenge | Tom Dymond

Pete said: "I spoke to Gary, the physio who’s been looking after Sam, and he said Sam has torn his calf and he would normally be out for three weeks but he isn’t able to do that. So he's getting up every day with one calf effectively and overcompensating with the rest of his body. But he’s getting there, he’s doing it.

“I’m so proud of hm, he’s an inspiration to me. He’s in the trenches and he’s very emotional but all the pain he’s been going through is for a good cause. The total raised so far has really lifted his spirits and every penny donated will help children around the world.”

The star even had a video call from former Made In Chelsea star and close pal, Jamie Laing, who undertook his own gruelling ultramarathon challenge for Comic Relief earlier this year. He told Sam: “Day three is the worst. I’ve been there and I know how hard it is and your body is screaming for you to give up every single moment, you just keep going, one foot in front of the other, you don’t stop. You’re doing it for the best cause, let’s keep going, I adore you.”

Sam’s friend and another former MIC co-star Josh Patterson, also known as ‘JP’, saw Sam off at the start line as he got the fourth day of the Match Ball Mission challenge under way. He said: “I want to support my friend through possibly one of the most vulnerable experiences of his life, but he’s doing it for the most wonderful cause.

Sam Thompson is battling a serious calf injury to complete a 260-mile journey from London to Manchester on foot and bicycle for the Soccer Aid Match Ball Mission challenge | Tom Dymond

“I want to help raise as much money as we can, so when he steps across the finish line, he knows he’s given it every single ounce of himself. He’s been phenomenal. For someone who doubts himself so much, I hope one of the things he takes from this challenge is ‘he is the guy’!”

Sam is aiming to each Old Trafford on Friday, June 5. He is expected to take to the field in the annual Soccer Aid charity match for UNICEF as part of the England line-up on Sunday, June 15.

To donate to Sam’sa Match Ball Mission challenge, you can visit the Soccer Aid website.