Sam Thompson has raised more than £1,000,000 for UNICEF as he nears the end of his Soccer Aid Match Ball Mission challenge.

The TV and radio presenter has been on a gruelling running and cycling challenge that has seen him travel 260 miles in just five days from Stamford Bridge in London to Old Trafford in Manchester. Sam has also been battling a serious calf injury during his challenge but that hasn't stopped him as he set off on the last leg of his challenge this morning (June 6), as he set off from Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Day four of the journey saw Sam joined by his I’m A Celebrity campmate Tony Bellew, as well as being met by mum Karen at the finish line. Tony said: “Sam’s in world of pain and needs a little lift, but we’re going to get him over the finish line. What he’s achieved is unbelievable - miles of pain, graft, sweat and tears and going through injuries so please keep donating what you can. He appreciates everything, we all do.”

Karen added: “I’m so proud of him. I just want to give him the most enormous hug. He's gone from being my little soldier to the most enormous superhero. Thank goodness he’s only got one more day to go because it’s been absolutely brutal - the pain and the rain and the wind. It’s broken my heart to see him struggle the way he has but he can be so proud of himself at the end of it and I know the thought of the children he’s helping is what’s going to get him to the end tomorrow. To everyone out there so generously donating, thank you so much, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Sam has already set off on his final leg of the journey and is expected to reach Old Trafford later this morning. The Match Ball Mission has so far raised an astonishing £1,169,922, and viewers can tune into the moment Sam crosses the finish line live on This Morning, as well as listening live on Hits Radio.

There will also be a special documentary film following the former Made In Chelsea star’s full journey in Sam Thompson: Match Ball Mission, which will air at 9pm on Friday, June 13 on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

To donate to Sam’s fundraiser, you can visit the Soccer Aid website.