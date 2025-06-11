Soccer Aid: Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson set for awkward encounter, is Sam set to pull out?
Soccer Aid 2025 is fast approaching and the likes of former Manchester United stars, influencers and reality celebrities will be taking part. This year’s annual charity football match is taking place at the Old Trafford pitch.
England will be managed by boxer Tyson Fury who said: “The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.
“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year - and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”
What are the full squads for Soccer Aid 2025?
England XI
Steven Bartlett
Alex Brooker
Jermain Defoe
Toni Duggan
Angry Ginge
Tom Grennan
Bear Grylls
Joe Hart
Steph Houghton
Aaron Lennon
Dame Denise Lewis
Paddy McGuinness
Sir Mo Farah
Gary Neville
Sam Quek
Wayne Rooney
Paul Scholes
Jill Scott
Sam Thompson
Louis Tomlinson
World XI
Tony Bellew
Leonardo Bonucci
Tobi Brown
Martin Compston
Richard Gadd
Bryan Habana
Dermot Kennedy
Kaylyn Kyle
Gorka Marquez
Nadia Nadim
Livi Sheldon
Edwin van der Sar
Nemanja Vidic
Harry Kewell
Big Zuu
Noah Beck
Carlos Tevez
Billy Wingrove
Robbie Keane
When is Soccer Aid 2025 taking place?
The Soccer Aid match is on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.
Will Sam Thompson take part in Soccer Aid and come face to face with Louis Tomlinson?
At the time of writing, Sam Thompson is due to take part in Soccer Aid and play in the England team, alongside his ex Zara McDermott’s boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson. However, his taking part may be in doubt as he recently suffered a calf injury on the first day of his 260-mile Soccer Aid challenge for Unicef.
Sam Thompson recently took to his Instagram account to give an update on his injury. He showed a photo of what appeared to be a photo of him in an ice bath and wrote: “Trying to get those legs right for soccer aid!! Will play a part,” followed by a laughing face emoji.
A source told the Daily Mail that “Sam's role is going to remain as a player at Soccer Aid as no official change has been made yet. He is continuing to go training and get further physio.”
