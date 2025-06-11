Will Sam Thompson take part in Soccer Aid and come face to face with Louis Tomlinson?

Soccer Aid 2025 is fast approaching and the likes of former Manchester United stars, influencers and reality celebrities will be taking part. This year’s annual charity football match is taking place at the Old Trafford pitch.

England will be managed by boxer Tyson Fury who said: “The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year - and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”

Soccer Aid: Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson set for awkward encounter, is Sam set to pull out?

What are the full squads for Soccer Aid 2025?

England XI

Steven Bartlett

Alex Brooker

Jermain Defoe

Toni Duggan

Angry Ginge

Tom Grennan

Bear Grylls

Joe Hart

Steph Houghton

Aaron Lennon

Dame Denise Lewis

Paddy McGuinness

Sir Mo Farah

Gary Neville

Sam Quek

Wayne Rooney

Paul Scholes

Jill Scott

Sam Thompson

Louis Tomlinson

World XI

Tony Bellew

Leonardo Bonucci

Tobi Brown

Martin Compston

Richard Gadd

Bryan Habana

Dermot Kennedy

Kaylyn Kyle

Gorka Marquez

Nadia Nadim

Livi Sheldon

Edwin van der Sar

Nemanja Vidic

Harry Kewell

Big Zuu

Noah Beck

Carlos Tevez

Billy Wingrove

Robbie Keane

When is Soccer Aid 2025 taking place?

The Soccer Aid match is on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.

At the time of writing, Sam Thompson is due to take part in Soccer Aid and play in the England team, alongside his ex Zara McDermott’s boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson. However, his taking part may be in doubt as he recently suffered a calf injury on the first day of his 260-mile Soccer Aid challenge for Unicef.

Sam Thompson recently took to his Instagram account to give an update on his injury. He showed a photo of what appeared to be a photo of him in an ice bath and wrote: “Trying to get those legs right for soccer aid!! Will play a part,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

A source told the Daily Mail that “Sam's role is going to remain as a player at Soccer Aid as no official change has been made yet. He is continuing to go training and get further physio.”