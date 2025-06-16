Soccer Aid 2025 took place at Old Trafford last night (June 15) and there was no shortage of goals in the charity celebrity spectacular.

Celebrities and footballing legends for England took on stars from the Rest Of The World in the annual charity football match, which raises money for UNICEF. The teams hit the field at the home of Manchester United on Sunday evening for the match, with 70,000 supporters in attendance.

England looked fresh in the first half of the match, going 3-0 up, with the World XI lagging behind. However, in true Soccer Aid fashion, the goals began pouring in during the second half, which saw the celebrity goalies - Westlife’s Nicky Byrne and presenter Paddy McGuinness - take a turn between the sticks.

Another notable addition in the second half was one man who was no stranger to Manchester - Argentinian legend Carlos Tevez. The former Man United and Man City players tore up the field when he joined the match, eventually netting four goals of his own as he dismantled England bit-by-bit. England legend Jermain Defoe was also on for a hattrick, but had to settle for a brace in the end, with the other England goals coming from ex-Lioness Toni Duggan and Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney.

At 4-4, the scoring was dominated by former players, but the arrival of presenter and rapper Big Zuu saw him hit the back of the net and clinch the win for the World XI.

The final score was 5-4 to the World XI, with the team bagging their eighth win in the charity tournament.

How much did Soccer Aid raise in 2025?

It was confirmed at the end of last night’s broadcast that Soccer Aid had raised more than £15 million for UNICEF.

TV and radio presenter Sam Thompson was a doubt for the match after his gruelling Match Ball Mission challenge the previous week. Sam was tasked with transporting the match ball from London to Manchester, running five marathons and cycling 260 miles in just five days.

The star tore his calf muscle during the challenge and looked set to miss out on the match altogether, however he did grace the field in the last five minutes of play. Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott also gave Sam an updated total as donations kept pouring in after his challenge, with the former Made In Chelsea star raising just over £2m for the charity.