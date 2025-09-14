Ricky Hatton death: Where was Brit boxing icon from, was he a Manchester City fan - how did he pass away?
Born in Stockport, Manchester, in October 1978, he was a proud Mancunian his whole life. He supported Manchester City football club, and was friends with the Gallagher brothers.
He grew up in a pub on a council estate, and Hatton told the Guardian in 2009 that "me and my brother, Matthew, used to help out in the pub for pocket money". Hatton made his boxing debut at 11.
His parents made a small gym in the pub basement when he was 12, where he used to practice on a punching bag. Until he turned professional, Hatton worked in the family carpet business. "I wasn't much good," he said of it.
He had a brief but successful amateur career in boxing, then the rest is history. Hatton has three children, and was never married.
In recent years, Hatton became vocal about his own struggles with mental health, and tried to help others too. He became an ambassador for the mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably in 2023.
His body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning. The full statement from Greater Manchester Police is below. It reads: Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.