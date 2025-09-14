Manchester City have confirmed there will be a minute's appreciation before today's Manchester derby kicks off this afternoon.

City face Manchester United in the Premier League at 4.30pm. In a statement, the club said Ricky Hatton was "one of City's most loved and revered supporters".

"Everyone at the Club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time," the statement added. There will be a minute's applause before kick-off as the Etihad pays its respects to the former world champion and lifelong Blue.

Both sets of players will also wear black armbands as the stadium remembers one of Manchester's greatest sportsmen.

In a statement on X, City wrote: "Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46. Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

The Hitman was a two-weight world champion and had a devoted following of fans as one of the best and most charismatic fighters this country has ever produced. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."