Boxers including Conor Benn, Tyson Fury and Amir Khan have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton after he was found dead at home.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to Hatton, fellow boxing champion Tyson Fury has shared some photos of the pair together on Instagram. He wrote: "Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. can't believe this so young."

Ricky Hatton was a “mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”, Amir Khan has said. Writing on X, Khan said: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over recent years Hatton had been open about his struggles with mental health, and Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible.”

Boxers including Conor Benn, Tyson Fury and Amir Khan have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton after he was found dead at home. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Conor Benn wrote on Instagram: “RIP Champ. Thoughts and prayers with your family and loved ones. You showed me unconditional love and support, for that I will always be grateful.”

Ricky Hatton most recently was in a romance with actress Claire Sweeney after they met on Dancing on Ice. The pair ended their relationship in December. It is not confirmed whether Hatton had a new girlfriend after his romance with Sweeney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former footballers Micah Richards and Roy Keane have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton live on TV, moments after finding out. Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that a body has been found and said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."