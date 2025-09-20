Hibernian visit an under-pressure Rangers in the Premier Sports League Cup quarter-final this evening (September 20).

All eyes will be on Ibrox this evening as Russell Martin hopes to kickstart the season following a ropey beginning to the 25/26 campaign for the new manager. Having taken the reigns of the Glasgow side in the summer, his tenure so far has seen the former player and ex-Southampton crash out of the Champions League after a thumping 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge.

He has also failed to register a win in the Scottish Premiership so far, picking up only four points from five games and marking the worst start to a league campaign in in 47 years for Rangers. The disappointing beginning to life at Ibrox has seen fans calling for his removal after only a handful of game under his guidance.

While Martin is hoping to pick up a win and life the spirit of fans and supporters, David Gray’s Hibernian will be crossing the M8 with hopes of capitalising on a lacklustre Rangers side. The Edinburgh club have made an impressive start to the season so far, currently sitting third bettered only by city rivals Heart of Midlothian and reigning champions Celtic.

The Hibees will be hoping to continue their run so far with a win in the League Cup quarter-final that will take them closer to claiming the title that has eluded them since 2007. ith everything to play for on both side of the pitch, here’s how you can tune in to watch the match.

Rangers and Hibernian face off at Ibrox in the Premier Sports League Cup quarter-final. | Getty Images

What time does Rangers v Hibernian kick-off at?

The Scottish League Cup quarter-final clash between Rangers and Hibs will kick off at Ibrox at 5.45pm on Saturday, September 20.

What channel is Rangers v Hibernian on?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports. The match will be available to subscribers from Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can subscribe via the Premier Sports standalone platform, as well as through Sky TV and other platforms including Virgin TV, Prime Video, and STV Player. Subscriptions begin at £11.99 per month depending on which platform you subscribe through.

Are the teams out for Rangers vs Hibernian?

The teams for the match have been release by both teams. The Rangers team to play today is:

Butland

Tavernier

Cornelius

Souttar

Meghoma

Raskin

Diomande

Aasgaard

Moore

Gassama

Miovski

The Rangers bench will be occupied by Kelly, Aarons, Barron, Chermiti, Bajrami, Antman, Djiga, Curtis, and Danilo.

The Hibs team has also been announced:

Sallinger

Hanley

Levitt

Bowie

Boyle

Chaiwa

McGrath

N Cadden

Mulligan

Obita

Rocky

The Hibs bench is made up of Smith, O’Hora, C Cadden, Iredale, Klidje, Barlaser, Hoilett, Campbell, and Molotnikov.