Has Rochdale Vs Southend been postponed due to weather, has it been rearranged, what have fans said? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Southend fans were on their way to Rochdale to watch Rochdale Vs Southend.

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been put in place and it would seem that it has affected the football today. Southend were due to play Rochdale today but Southend United took to its website an hour ago to share an update.

Southend United has said: “This evening’s Enterprise National League match against Rochdale has been postponed.

Following persistent heavy rain, the match referee has deemed areas of the Crown Oil Arena surface unplayable.

“With the forecast in mind, the pitch was covered on Friday morning, before the covers were planned to be removed after 3pm.

“However, the high amount of rainfall this morning has resulted in areas of the pitch becoming waterlogged.

“We thank the efforts of our supporters who made the long trip and wish them a safe journey home. “

Has the Rochdale Vs Southend match been rearranged?

According to Southend United, “Details for a rearranged date will be announced in due course.” The Rochdale Vs Southend match was due to take place at 5:30pm on Saturday September 20.

Rochdale AFC took to X an hour ago and wrote: “This evening’s Enterprise National League match at home to Southend United has been postponed.

“Following persistent heavy rain, the match referee has deemed areas of the CDrown Oil Arena surface unplayable."

Fans are not happy about the news and in response to Rochdale AFC’s tweet, one said: “Should be fined and pay the away team costs. This is an embarrassment. Bunch of wasters.”