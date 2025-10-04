Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry was stopped for a time after the 10th minute due to to a protest by Sheffield fans. (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry was stopped for a time after the 10th minute due to to a protest by Sheffield fans.

The game was briefly stopped as Sheffield Wednesday fans held up scarves, and some ran onto the pitch in a planned staged protest. Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce.

Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer. Protests have taken different forms in recent months, with widespread media coverage highlighting the plight of the club and its employees.

A 10th-minute display took place during the club’s home clash with Coventry City today (Saturday 4 October). Fans raised black and yellow scarves.

Earlier this month an account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) - @OwlsOnThePitch - was started with the aim of gathering support of a pitch invasion during that 10th-minute protest. The account encourages peaceful action free of contact with players, stewards and officials and has instructed supporters wishing to engage in the protest to take seat in the centre circle until the game is abandoned. The account has garnered over 700 followers and has been something of a talking point online heading into the Coventry clash.

The user behind the account posted this morning: “Morning Owls. There’s nothing left to say other than show strength, show unity in the fanbase.

“One man is to blame for the unacceptable treatment of the players and staff at the club we love and today we stand up to him. 10th minute. Owls on the pitch.”