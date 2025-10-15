The Big Brother housemates facing the public vote have been revealed - but little do they know no one will actually be leaving the show.

Viewers watched last night (October 14) as housemates made their nominations for the second time. After Caroline won two weeks immunity in the Eye Deal Mart earlier this week, she was the only housemate safe from this week’s vote.

Unsurprisingly, there were two names that kept cropping up during the nomination process. Nancy and Sam causes drama this week after their not-very-covert conversation about Jenny was read aloud to the group after they broke the house rule about using codenames.

The conversation, in which they questioned how genuine Jenny is, shocked most of the housemates. Jenny was left less than impressed by the gossiping with her relationship to both now fractured.

It was no surprise then that Nancy and Sam received the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week, with Nancy receiving seven and Sam receiving five. Elsewhere, Tate and Teja picked up multiple nomination from their housemates.

However, Big Brother announced that it would be just Nancy and Sam facing the public vote this week. This means that the close duo face being split up in the coming days, but little do they know that one won’t quite be depearting the show for good...

Nancy and Sam face the public vote this week on Big Brother - but neither will be evicted from the show. | ITV

What is this week’s fake eviction all about?

Last week, AJ and Will confirmed that this week’s “live eviction” would in fact be fake. Instead of being evicted, the housemate who tops the public vote will be taken from the main house and placed into a secret room.

Not only that, but they will be living alongside two former BB housemates, whose identities have not yet been revealed. From the secret room, the ‘evictee’ and former housemates will carry out secret tasks. The duration of their stay in the secret room has not yet been revealed.

The public vote is now open at itv.com/vote. While most weeks you will be voting to save your favourite housemate, this week’s vote is a little different - you will instead be casting your vote onto the housemate you want to put into the secret room.

The results of the public vote will be aired during the live episode hosts by AJ Odudu and WIll Best this Friday (October, 17) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.