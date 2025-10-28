A Married at First Sight UK series 10 wife has already started selling her outfits from the show on Vinted.

The show isn’t even over yet, but one bride has decided to sell some of the clothing that she wore on camera. Perhaps she is keen to get rid of anything she associates with her experience.

The star in question is Sarah, who was married to Dean but decided to leave the show after three weeks after realising their relationship would never be anything more than friendship.

In the days since her final scenes aired, Sarah has decided to say goodbye to some of her most memorable outfits from her stint on the show - and she’s using secondhand shopping site Vinted to find a new home for them.

Her bio on the site reads: “I’m Saz, I love clothes, love fun outfits & want to sell on my loved clothes to you!” Surprisingly, given the popularity of MAFS, Sarah isn’t asking for much for any of her clothing - with some being sold for as little as £8.

Up for sale is the floor length leopard print dress that Sarah wore of her honeymoon, noteably when she sat cringing at her new husband rapping. To help her sell the dress, Sarah has uploaded a photo of her wearing it on her Maldives honeymoon, sat holding a glass of wine and smiling at the camera. It’s originally from PrettyLittleThing and is being sold on for just £10.

Or, for just £8, you can buy the wedding dress inspired mini dress, originally from Shein, that she wore when she appeared on the MAFS: It’s Official podcast. She has included a selfie with host Lucinda Light on the listing.

The most expensive dress, but also perhaps arguably the most eye-catching, is the sparkly red dress that Sarah wore on the hen do. The brand of this dress is listed as “source unknown”, but this is the only listing where the reality star writes that the dress was seen on MAFS.

Sarah has several five star reviews on the site, with many saying that she is a “great seller”. She’s also noted as a “frequent uploader” as she regularly posts five items or more. So, if you miss out on these three dresses keep an eye on Sarah’s Vinted page as there’s a good chance she could sell even more MAFS outfits.

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues every Sunday to Wednesday on E4.