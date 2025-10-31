A Married at First Sight bride has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessika Power, who rose to fame on MAFS Australia, is undergoing tests to find out what is causing her to have “really intense” stomach pains.

The 33-year-old, who was on the hit Channel Nine dating show in 2019, took to her Instagram page to post a video of her from her hospital bed,explaining that doctors have been unable to diagnose the reason behind her illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I’ve been having really bad problems with my tummy so we’re just doing some more tests, because I’m an older woman now and I’ve got to look after myself. This pain’s really intense… I’ll let you guys know what’s going on when I know. I thought if I was sick and didn’t post for a while you guys would freak out.”

Power first found fame on season six of Married At First Sight (MAFS). After making a name for herself on the popular dating show, she has also taken part in Big Brother VIP, Ex on the Beach, and Celebs Go Dating. She is also an Instagram influencer.

During her time on MAFS, which aired in the UK in 2021, she was first matched with Mick Gould, but she then infamously started a relationship with Dan Webb behind his back.

Married at First Sight star Jessika Power has been hospitalised with a mystery illness after feeling 'intense pains'. Photo by Instagram/@jessika_power. | Instagram/@jessika_power

The new couple were allowed to continue in the experiment once their romance was revealed, and they continued to date after the show ended. Their relationship then came to a dramatic end on television a few months later after Webb discovered of footage showing his then girlfriend flirting with another contestant, Nic Jovanovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessika has also been creating content for OnlyFans since August 2021. As of the morning of Friday October 31, Power has not posted an update about her health to her social media page.

Her hospitalisation came just days after another MAFS bride received hospital treatment for a stomach issue. Personal trainer Marilyse Corrigan who appeared on MAFS UK series 6, was taken to hospital last week.

Marilyse took to Instagram on Tuesday October 21 to explain to her fans what had happened to her. She posted updates on her Instagram stories. Her first update read: “Was going to Liverpool Hollyoaks party but ended up in hospital. Suspected kidney infection but good!”

Marilyse then returned to the platform and wrote: “No wonder been in so much pain, sick and doubled over. Ct scan has confirmed a burst appendix, not kidney infection. Need an op asap, I always have the best luck!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later claimed she had been waiting 24 hours for what should be an emergency operation. “If only they had listened to my bf yesterday morning in a&e who told them exactly what he thought it could be. I would have been seen to quicker! They assumed it was a kidney infection until ct scan (Still not good with only 1 kidney) On morphine and can’t walk.”

She was later found to have peritonitis, an infection of the inner lining of your tummy which can be left threatening if left untreated. The reality star spent six days in hospital, before being discharged earlier this week. She wrote on Instagram: “If anyone ever experiences severe or ongoing abdominal pain, get it checked out straight away, it was something I never expected to happen to me, I didn’t even know what peritonitis was!”

Marilyse was paired up with former soldier Franky Spencer during her time on MAFS. They stayed together outside of the experiment, but went on to split. She then went on to have a relationship with fellow MAFS star Matt Murray, but that lasted six months. She is now dating a man called Ricky.