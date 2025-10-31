Married at First Sight UK fans need to be aware that there is another schedule change coming up for the show next week.

It’s been a rather disorientating series of MAFS this year. Not only have many of the couples been up and down multiple times . . . Grace and Ashley, Nelly and Steven, Leigh and Leah, we’re looking at you . . . but the viewing schedule has also been all over the place.

Before the series began, back in September, fans were expecting series 10 to air every Monday to Thursday at 9pm, as had been the pattern set by previous series. Initially, they were thrilled to find that producers had decided to up the number of new episodes per week to five, with an additional one being broadcast on a Sunday.

But, this joy was shortlived as after only two weeks, producers decided to come back down to four episodes a week, dropping the Thursday ep. Then, the air time of the Wednesday episode was changed from 9pm to 8pm.

The reason for this change was that The Celebrity Traitors began airing on BBC One at 9pm every Wednesday and Thursday. Given the huge popularity of The Traitors, bosses decided they didn’t want to enter into a ratings war and changed the airing time of MAFS to avoid a clash. It’s not clear why the episode air time as changed on a Wednesday while the Thursday episode was pulled altogether.

This has been the pattern for the last four weeks of the show, but now another schedule change is happening - and it’s linked to The Celebrity Traitors again. The finale of the BBC show will air next Thursday (November 6), but there’s no episode on Wednesday (November 5).

That has opened up the 9pm slot for E4 bosses again - and they’ve taken it. So, next week, MAFS will air at 9pm again - that’s Monday November 3, Tuesday November 4 and Wednesday November 5. Don’t forget though that fans don’t have to wait quite that long for their next MAFS fix as there’s an episode on this Sunday (November 2), also at 9pm.

The episodes next week include homestays, the final commitment ceremony and then final dates. Then, on Sunday November 9 we expect to see final vows. Depending on how many couples are left in the experiment by that stage, this could also be the focus of the Monday November 10 episode, which would mean the reunion dinner party episode would air on Tuesday November 11, followed by the reunion commitment ceremony on Wednesday November 12.

But, if the final vows ceremonies only last for one episode then the other episodes could be brough forward by a day. In previous series, however, producers have sometimes made fans wait an extra few days after the airing of the final vows for all the inevitable reunion drama, so it could be that the reunion episodes do not air until w/c November 17.

Channel 4 has not given the official air dates of the final episodes yet, and the TV guide is also not available so far in advance so we’ll have to wait and see. But, we’ll update this page as soon as we have any confirmed information.