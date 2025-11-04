Fan reaction has been divided as a special crossover show MAFS UK Does Come Dine With Me has aired.

The first episode of a Married at First Sight and Come Dine With Me crossover aired last night (Monday November 3), but fans have been left unsure what score out of ten to give it.

The brides and grooms who have said ‘I do’ to the famous TV kitchen contest are Emma Barnes (Series 9), Kieran Chapman (Series 9), Kristina Goodsell (Series 9), Paul Liba (Series 8) and Ella Morgan (Series 8).

As always when famous faces take part, the contestants are competing to win a £1,000 cash prize - but it will be given to a charity of the winner’s choice.

The debut episode, which aired at 7.30pm on E4, saw Emma host a wedding themed party. In further episodes, Kristina will host an orange themed party in honour of her favourite colour while Kieran, who she was married to on the show, chooses a clown theme.

Fans aren’t sure about the show though - some love it, while some are reaching for their remote controls. One person wrote on Reddit that they have loved it so far even though they don’t normally watch CDWM. Another, however, said they don’t watch it and the MAFS cast being the cooks wasn’t enough to persuade them otherwise.

MAFS UK Does Come Dine with Me. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

One fan said “half an hour wasn’t long enough” and said they would wait for all the episodes to air and then binge watch them on Channel 4 catch up, which will then by two and a half hours of viewing.

There are four more episodes to come in the series, with the next one airing tonight (Tuesday November 4) at 7.30pm on E4. The further three episodes air on consecutive weeknights in the same time slot, with the final episode being shown on Friday (November 7).

Channel 4 bosses are also airing two more special versions of Come Dine With Me this autumn; Hollyoaks Does Come Dine With Me and also Come Dine With Me Teens. Producers have not yet commented on if these specials will be one-offs or if we could see even more past MAFS stars try their hand at cooking a three-course dinner again.

It is not the first time that cast members from series 8 and 9 of MAFS UK have been brought together. In February this year, a hugely popular reunion show was broadcast, which also featured Kristina, Kieran and Ella.

Meanwhile, the current series 10 of MAFS UK is airing on E4 every Sunday to Wednesday at 9pm on E4.