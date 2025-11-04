OneMAFS UK series 10 bride and groom, who weren’t matched, shock their co-stars at the reunion by announcing their relationship.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS series 10 is coming to an end, and after weeks of emotional turmoil, uncertainty and maybe just a little bit of love, it is almost time for the couples to decide if they want to remain together outside of the experiment at the final vows ceremony.

After that comes the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony, where all the cast reunite for the final time several weeks after the experiment comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAFS reunions, as long-time fans will know, are always must-watch episodes as this is the time when all the post-show drama is revealed, it’s finally revealed if any pairs have stood the test of time and couples who split during the process, or after it, air any last issues with each other . . . and there's always lots of issues.

At the MAFS series 9 reunion dinner party, which was particularly explosive, Nathan accused his then ex-wife Lacey of asking him to pretend they were still together in a “showmance” deal which she allegedly thought would get them a magazine deal, while Polly threw wine all over her ex-husband, Adam, when they couldn’t agree on what had led to their split.

The series 10 reunion promises to be just as jaw-dropping, with one bride and groom who weren’t paired together apparently revealing to their shocked co-stars that they started a relationship since filming ended - and also ended it. The names of those involved isn’t known yet, but it sounds like plenty happened between them.

Members of the MAFS UK series 10 cast have apparently been left shocked by a pair, who were not matched on the show, announcing their relationship at the reunion. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Apparently, things started well and the couple even got matching tattoos but then quickly went sour when they went on holiday together and the groom changed his mind when they got home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there. When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested.

“He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

The source went on: “It’s all going to come out in the reunion episode of the show, and people are questioning both their motives and why they both even decided to enter the experiment in the first place to then just go off and be sneaky together.”

Channel 4 hasn’t commented on the wife swap rumours and cast members are currently remaining quiet on their social media channels, only posting about what happens on the show as it airs. So, it seems we’ll have to wait a little while to find out who has allegedly been sneaking off with who. But, considering only a few couples still seem happily married at this point there’s not many people it could be . . .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, we won’t have to wait much longer as the reunion episodes of MAFS UK series 10 air in a matter of days.

* MAFS UK series 10 continues tonight (Tuesday November 4) at 9pm on E4, with new episodes airing in the same time slot every Sunday to Wednesday.