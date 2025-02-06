Actor Emeka Okoye shared the news of Pat Ugwu’s death on Instagram and revealed details about her funeral.

Emeka Okoye wrote: “Rest in peace sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo ? God please 😭😭😭. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“God please protect all my colleagues, especially those I am close to. This unusual death is frightening . I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen.”

Actress Pat Ugwu has died at the age of 35 | patpat_ugwu/Instagram

Emeka Okoye also shared details of Pat Ugwu’s funeral, which is taking place today on Thursday February 7. Following Emeka Okoye’s post, fans have expressed their shock at the news and one wrote”Like seriously what happened to her Jesus I can't believe this😢😢😢,” whilst another wrote: “Oh my God😢😢”

Pat Ugwu described herself as an actor and online coach, she was also the CEO of a lashes company. Tributes have been shared on her Instagram page and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace.”

At the time of writing, Pat Ugwu’s cause of death has not been revealed. Pat Ugwu’s father passed away in September 2021 and at the time, Pat wrote: “My biggest nightmare was losing my father. I lost my dad. Right now am in such pain that no one can feel. Dad u went away. God eased ur pain and broke my heart.”

Six months after she buried her father, Pat took to Instagram again and wrote: “It’s Hard to believe six months has already passed dad. How are you doing dad? It’s been six months already.” She also said: “I wanted to make sure you knew that you’re in my thoughts and in my heart every day I think of you often. I’m wishing you peace and strength dad. Keep resting, I miss you.”