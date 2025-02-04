Footballer James Omondi Osowo has been found murdered
Footballer James Omondi Osowo was discovered lying on a road by residents in Ugenya, Kenya. According to Citizen Digital, Mr. George Ominde, the Arrest Assistant Chief of Karadolo West-sub location, said: “the body had stab wounds, believed to have been inflicted by a knife.”
“It is suspected that James may have been murdered elsewhere, before his body was dumped at the farm.”
On the evening of James Omondi Osowo’s alleged murder, he had reportedly attended a football match with a friend and had ridden a borrowed motorcycle. He reportedly also visited his girlfriend on Sunday evening, his body was not discovered until Monday morning.
In November 2024, teenage footballer Tim Schmidt Jr was killed in a Halloween shooting. A club statement from Weston FC said: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of Timothy Schmidt Jr, a Weston FC alum, who tragically lost his life far too soon at the age of 19 in a senseless shooting in Orlando in the early morning of November 1.
“Tim was a vibrant, smart, fun loving, young man and quite the baller who had just started college at UCF. The Weston FC family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our prayers are with his family.
“May he rest in peace.”
A GoFundMe was launched by the Nu Delta chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi of the University of Central Florida, to support Schmidt Jr’s surviving family. The fundraiser’s tribute to the footballer read: “He was an extraordinary person, loving son, caring friend, talented soccer player, astounding teammate, kind soul, hardworking student and individual with an extremely warm heart and a witty sense of humor.”