The body of 19-year-old footballer James Omondi Osowo was reportedly dumped on a farm after he had been murdered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footballer James Omondi Osowo was discovered lying on a road by residents in Ugenya, Kenya. According to Citizen Digital, Mr. George Ominde, the Arrest Assistant Chief of Karadolo West-sub location, said: “the body had stab wounds, believed to have been inflicted by a knife.”

“It is suspected that James may have been murdered elsewhere, before his body was dumped at the farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the evening of James Omondi Osowo’s alleged murder, he had reportedly attended a football match with a friend and had ridden a borrowed motorcycle. He reportedly also visited his girlfriend on Sunday evening, his body was not discovered until Monday morning.

In November 2024, teenage footballer Tim Schmidt Jr was killed in a Halloween shooting. A club statement from Weston FC said: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of Timothy Schmidt Jr, a Weston FC alum, who tragically lost his life far too soon at the age of 19 in a senseless shooting in Orlando in the early morning of November 1.

“Tim was a vibrant, smart, fun loving, young man and quite the baller who had just started college at UCF. The Weston FC family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our prayers are with his family.

“May he rest in peace.”

A GoFundMe was launched by the Nu Delta chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi of the University of Central Florida, to support Schmidt Jr’s surviving family. The fundraiser’s tribute to the footballer read: “He was an extraordinary person, loving son, caring friend, talented soccer player, astounding teammate, kind soul, hardworking student and individual with an extremely warm heart and a witty sense of humor.”