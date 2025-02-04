KP Chowdray, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, had reportedly been dealing with both personal and professional issues.

Film producer KP Chowdray was found dead at a rented house in Goa, India. According to India Today, sources close to the film producer said he had been “deeply distressed since his arrest in 2023 on charges of possession of 93 grams of cocaine.”

ANI, the Asian News International Multi-media news agency reported on X that Akshat Kaushal, North SP Goa says: “This morning Anjuna Police Station’s Siolim outpost received information regarding a case of suspected suicide by hanging.”

The post also read: “His identity was ascertained and he was revealed as one Sunkara KP Chowdary. He was 44 years old and he was a resident of Rangareddy, Telangana. After that, we begin an investigation. We have sent the body for postmortem and we will take the next course of action as per the findings of the postmortem.”

KP Chowdary produced the Telegu film Kabali and was involved in the distribution of films such as Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Arjun Suravaram. He reportedly moved to Goa to start a new business after he faced challenges in the Telugu film industry.

His family have been informed of KP Chowdary’s death and many former colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. His family are reportedly making arrangements to bring his remains back to his hometown for the last rites.

In December 2024, actress Shobitha Shivanna reportedly died by suicide and was found dead at ther apartment. Shobhitha Shivanna, who had married last year had starred in TV serials such as such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu and Krishna Rukmini and movies such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana.

Actor and filmmaker Guruprasad was found dead at home in November 2024 of a suspected suicide. According to reports, police were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from director Guruprasad’s apartment. The police rushed to his flat and discovered his body hanging in the drawing room in a highly decomposed state.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.