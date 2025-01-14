Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson are calling time on their 10 year marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson share three children together, Maxwell ‘Max’ Drew, 12, son Ace Knute 11, and Birdie Mae, 5. Jessica Simpson shared a statement to People magazine which read: "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage.” She also said: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson married in 2014 and were engaged after only six months of dating. They were introduced through a mutual friend and wed at a ceremony in Montecito, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Jessica Simpson splits from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage, why did she divorce Nick Lachey? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In September 2023, Jessica Simpson paid tribute to Eric Johnson for his birthday on Instagram and said: "My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own.... We love youuuu.”

When was Jessica Simpson married to Nicky Lachey?

Jessica Simpson was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. After the singers wed, they appeared on their own MTV reality show, entitled Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey married in front of 350 guests at a church in Austin, Texas, and Jessica Simpson wore a Vera Wang bridal gown.

When Jessica Simpson filed for divorce from Nick Lachey, she cited ‘irreconcilable differences.’ According to reports, Nick Lachey felt ‘blindsided’ by Jessica Simpson when she asked for a divorce.

Nick Lachey is now married to Vanessa Lachey, the couple share three children, sons, Camden and Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn. The couple present ‘Love is Blind.’