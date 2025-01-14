Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have split after a decade of marriage.

The couple first got together way back in 2010, and got engaged that same year as well. The pair got married in 2014 and since then they've had three children together, 12-year-old Maxwell, 11-year-old Ace and 5-year-old Birdie.

Jessica was famously married to Nick Lachey in the early 2000s, but split up in 2006. Eric, meanwhile, was married to Keri D'Angelo in the mid-to-late-2000s. The split comes amid speculation about the couple's relationship status after both Jessica and Eric have been seen out and about without their wedding rings.

Sources told TMZ that someone in Jessica's circle reached out to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and allegedly said the singer was unhappy in her marriage. Though, TMZ were told Jessica hadn't made contact with the lawyer at the time.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have split after a decade of marriage. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jessica told TMZ: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The news comes less than one week after Simpson posted a sunny selfie to Instagram, reminding her followers that "Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth”.

Jessica's first studio album Sweet Kisses, released in 1999, sold two million copies in the United States. Her second 2001 album, Irresistible, received gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)while her third, In This Skin, sold three million copies in the United States.